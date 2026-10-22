Russia attacked Ukraine with missiles and 210 attack drones; air defense forces neutralized 181 targets

On the night of October 21–22, Russian forces launched a massive combined strike against Ukraine, using missiles and 210 attack drones. As of 9:00 a.m., Ukrainian air defenses had shot down or neutralized 181 enemy drones; the main target of the attack was Kyiv.

According to military sources, starting at 6:00 p.m. on October 21, Russian forces used Iskander-M, S-400, “Zircon,” and “Onyx,” as well as 210 attack drones—including Shahed, “Gerbera,” “Italmas,” and decoy drones of the “Parody” type. Among the attack UAVs, 110 were jet-powered.

The air attack was repelled by the Ukrainian Air Force, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, as well as mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

According to preliminary information, air defense forces neutralized 181 drones, including 87 Shahed jet-powered drones. As of 9:00 a.m., 10 strike UAVs remained in the air, and combat operations were ongoing.

At the same time, Russian airstrikes were recorded at 32 locations, and debris from downed targets was found at eight locations.

The Air Force urged Ukrainians not to ignore air raid sirens.

One person was killed and 22 others were injured, including four children, as a result of a Russian ballistic missile attack on Kyiv.

As a reminder, traffic on the South Bridge in Kyiv was restricted following the Russian shelling.

Earlier, train service on the green line of the Kyiv metro was restricted due to damage to the South Bridge.

As a reminder, Russia launched a massive ballistic missile attack on Kyiv.

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