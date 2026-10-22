Russian troops have advanced near two settlements in the Donetsk region, according to DeepState

Russian occupation forces are advancing in the Donetsk region near two settlements—Rai-Oleksandrivka and Vilne.

According to analysts, the enemy has advanced into Rai-Oleksandrivka in the Kramatorsk district and near Vilne in the Pokrovsk district of the Donetsk region.

“The enemy has advanced into Rai-Oleksandrivka (Kramatorsk District, Donetsk Oblast) and near Vilne (Pokrovsk District, Donetsk Oblast),” according to a report by DeepState.

This was reported by analysts from the DeepState project.

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, over the past 24 hours, Ukrainian defenders eliminated another 1,280 Russian occupiers. New data on enemy losses was released as of October 22, 2026.

As a reminder, drones attacked Russian regions, and explosions were heard in several oblasts.

Meanwhile, 165 combat engagements took place on the front lines over the past day.

Ukrainian defense forces carried out strikes on military facilities of the Russian army.

As a result of previous strikes on Russian territory, damage to a number of facilities in the enemy’s fuel and energy complex has been confirmed.

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