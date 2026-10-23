Russia attacked Ukraine with drones; air defense forces shot down 140 drones

On the night of October 23, Russian forces attacked Ukraine with 176 strike drones from seven directions.

Air defense forces destroyed and intercepted 140 enemy drones, but strikes were recorded at 19 locations.

According to the Ukrainian Air Force, Russian forces deployed 176 attack drones that night, including:

Shahed-type drones, including 92 jet-powered drones ;

“Gerbera”-type drones;

“Parody” decoy drones.

The attacks were launched from seven directions: Bryansk, Shatalovo, Orel, Kursk, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk in Russia, as well as the temporarily occupied cities of Donetsk and Gvardeyskoye in Crimea.

According to preliminary data as of 8:00 a.m., Ukrainian air defense shot down and neutralized 140 enemy drones of the Shahed, “Gerbera,” and other types. Among them were 68 jet-powered Shahed drones.

Despite the efforts of Ukrainian air defense, the consequences of the attack could not be avoided.

Russian airstrikes were recorded at 19 locations. Downed drones and their debris were found at 13 additional locations.

The Air Force emphasized that these figures are preliminary as of 8:00 a.m. on October 23.

This is according to a report from the Ukrainian Air Force.

On the night of October 23, 2026, Russian troops launched a massive attack on Sumy using strike drones. As a result of the shelling, at least two people were injured, and civilian infrastructure and residential buildings were damaged.

As a reminder, power went out in the Rivne region following a Russian attack.

Russia also attacked railway infrastructure in Poltava with drones.

In the Khmelnytskyi region, a business facility was damaged as a result of a Russian attack.

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