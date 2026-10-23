The lifting of sanctions against Russia is included in the new U.S. peace plan

The U.S. is trying to resume negotiations on ending the Russian-Ukrainian war by proposing a new framework for possible agreements between Kyiv and Moscow. According to journalists, the plan’s provisions include Ukraine’s renunciation of NATO membership, the prospect of European Union membership, the lifting of sanctions against Russia, and the resumption of Russian gas supplies to Europe.

According to the publication, the U.S. administration is urgently trying to resume work on a peace agreement, which journalists describe as unbalanced. At the same time, Ukrainian officials do not yet have complete information about Washington’s latest proposals, although they are already familiar with the general outline of possible agreements.

In particular, one option involves the creation of a demilitarized zone in the Donbas. Ukraine is being offered an investment package and the prospect of European Union membership in exchange for renouncing NATO membership.

Under this plan, Russia could gain the opportunity to enter into commercial agreements with American companies, secure the lifting of sanctions, and normalize political relations with the United States.

In addition, among the new economic proposals for Moscow are the resumption of Russian natural gas supplies to Europe and the restart of the Nord Stream gas pipeline.

At the same time, as The Economist notes, Russia is not currently showing any willingness to pursue a peaceful settlement. Moscow is launching a large-scale winter offensive and will likely attempt to drag out the negotiation process, hoping for concessions on sanctions.

Earlier, Putin ruled out any territorial concessions to Ukraine in the context of peace talks.

Prior to this, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that he was ready to attend the G20 summit in Florida if U.S. President Donald Trump invited Ukraine and there was an opportunity to discuss peace agreements with Vladimir Putin’s participation.

Zelenskyy also stated that Ukraine is open to the possibility of a ceasefire and freezing the current front lines to begin negotiations, but refuses to cede its territories or recognize them as Russian.

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