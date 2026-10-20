A bill has been introduced in the Russian State Duma that would impose harsher penalties for inciting mass unrest online. The proposal calls for increasing the maximum prison term for such posts to six years. The Russian government has already endorsed the initiative.

The bill stipulates that calls for mass unrest disseminated through the media or the internet will be considered a serious crime. It will also expand investigators’ ability to seek pretrial detention for defendants.

According to lawyers and human rights activists, the changes could lead to an increase in the number of criminal cases stemming from comments on social media. The statute of limitations for prosecution of online incitement is proposed to be increased from two to ten years, and the period for expunging a criminal record after serving a prison sentence—from three to eight years.

According to the human rights project “OVD-Info,” 31 people have been convicted under this article since 2021. Four of them received prison sentences.

Separately, the bill provides for an increase in the maximum fine for violence against government officials from 200,000 to 500,000 rubles.

Earlier, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi stated that the lack of trust between the parties remains one of the main obstacles to a peaceful resolution of Russia’s war against Ukraine. According to him, to achieve lasting peace, it is necessary to resume dialogue, strengthen mutual understanding, and be prepared to make mutual concessions.

European leaders are considering the possibility of direct negotiations with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and are discussing two potential scenarios for ending the war in Ukraine. One scenario involves a freeze on hostilities along the current front line, while the other involves ceding the remainder of the Donbas to Russia in exchange for Ukraine’s potential accession to NATO.

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