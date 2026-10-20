On October 19 and during the night of October 20, the Ukrainian Defense Forces carried out strikes against military targets of the Russian army. The strikes targeted a command post, a repair unit, logistics depots, and enemy troop concentrations in the Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk, and Luhansk regions.

According to the Ukrainian Defense Forces, a command post of a Russian occupation unit was struck near the village of Fedorivka in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

A Russian Army repair unit near the village of Kalmiuske in the Donetsk region was also struck.

Striking such targets makes it more difficult for the enemy to repair damaged military equipment and return it to combat operations.

The Ukrainian military also struck warehouses containing the Russian occupiers’ logistical supplies. According to available information, the targets were located near the following settlements:

Kripensky, Luhansk Oblast;

Rivnopil in the Donetsk region;

Lahidne in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Striking these logistical facilities may make it more difficult to supply Russian units with the necessary materials and resources.

In addition, Ukrainian defenders struck areas where Russian army personnel were concentrated in a number of settlements.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, the targets were the areas of Rybalivka, Basan, Fedorivka, and Mykolaivka.

In the Donetsk region, Russian military concentrations near Zelenyi Hai, Horlivka, and Selidovo were struck. Another target was located in the Svatove area of the Luhansk region.

The Defense Forces emphasized that operations against key enemy military targets will continue until Russia’s armed aggression against Ukraine ceases completely.

“More to come!” the Ukrainian military concluded.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As a result of previous strikes on Russian territory, damage to a number of enemy fuel and energy facilities has been confirmed. These include, in particular, the “Samara” Linear Production and Dispatch Station (LPD) in the Samara region and the “Astrakhan” gas processing plant in the Astrakhan region of the Russian Federation.

As a reminder, on October 2 and during the night of October 3, the Ukrainian Defense Forces carried out strikes against a number of key facilities belonging to the Russian occupation forces. Among the targets hit were a storage, preparation, and launch site for attack drones, a command post, a river crossing, and a repair base.

Starting in the evening of September 29, the Ukrainian Defense Forces carried out strikes on key military facilities of the Russian occupiers. Among the targets hit were a drone depot, a command and observation post, and enemy support facilities, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Operators from the 413th SBS “Raid” Regiment struck a Russian BM-27 “Uragan” multiple-launch rocket system in the temporarily occupied territory of Zaporizhzhia Oblast. The strike was carried out by Ukrainian drone operators.

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