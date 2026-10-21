Ukrainian drones damaged eight storage tanks at an oil terminal in Rostov

As a result of an attack by Ukrainian drones on the “Rostovsky” oil loading terminal at the Novoshakhtinsk Oil Products Plant (NZNP) in Rostov-on-Don, at least eight of the twelve large storage tanks for petroleum products were damaged. This is evidenced by satellite images of the facility that have been released.

The damaged terminal is located in the Zheleznodorozhny District of the city and is a key piece of infrastructure with a design capacity of approximately 2.5 million metric tons per year. The facility is used for transshipping petroleum products for export, supplying fuel to the Russian army, and generating foreign exchange revenue. Previously, this facility was known as “Yug Rus,” and it had been struck once before on July 9, 2026.

In addition to damage to the storage tanks, the October 10 attack destroyed a railway bridge, bringing traffic to a complete halt in both directions. According to the Center for the Study of the Occupation, this bridge plays a key role in the logistical support of the Russian military group. Damage to two ships in the port of Azov was also recorded.

Source: Exilenova+.

As a reminder, a fire broke out in the Saratov region following a drone attack.

A drone attack on Moscow caused widespread delays and flight cancellations.

The General Staff updated Russia’s casualties in the war against Ukraine as of October 14.

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