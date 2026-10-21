Ukrainian military personnel killed Russian occupier Nikita Feokistov, who had participated in the war against Ukraine. The invader died back in June 2024, but information about his death and the date of his burial became known later.

According to available data, the 26-year-old Feokistov was a candidate for the title of Master of Sports in chess, having met the qualifying standard at the age of 12. During his chess career, he won silver medals at the Russian student championships (2018) and junior championships (2015), was a prize winner at the Siberian Federal District Championship in rapid and classical chess, and a multiple winner of regional tournaments in the Novosibirsk Oblast.

The chess player’s last official appearance at the professional level took place in May 2024 at a tournament in Irkutsk, after which he joined the Russian occupation forces and was killed by Ukrainian defenders.

Source: Glavkom.

Prior to this, the Ukrainian Defense Forces eliminated Russian occupier Dmitry Zhukov, who before the war was a candidate for the title of Master of Sports in powerlifting and a winner of a number of Russian tournaments. According to Russian sources, the soldier died on July 8, and his funeral will be held on July 27.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces also eliminated Russian occupier and boxer Sanja Rinchinov on the front lines.

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