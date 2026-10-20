Amid a labor shortage, Russia has increased the number of work permits issued to migrants

In Russia, approximately 215,300 work permits were issued to foreign citizens from January through September 2026—a 21% increase compared to the same period last year. This increase comes amid a labor shortage that has worsened due to the war.

The publication “Vedomosti” cites these figures, which are based on statistics from the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs. The largest number of permits were issued in the Central Federal District—68,500, the Far Eastern Federal District—58,500, and the Northwestern Federal District—54,900. In total, these three districts accounted for nearly 84.5% of all permits.

Among the regions, St. Petersburg and the Leningrad Region lead in the number of permits issued—51,400. Next are Moscow with 29,600 and the Moscow Region with 23,100. Significant figures were also recorded in the Primorsky Krai—13,200—and the Amur Region—10,500.

According to Alexander Safonov, a professor at the Financial University under the Government of the Russian Federation, Southeast Asian countries—primarily India and Vietnam—have become one of the main sources of labor for Russia in 2026.

The expert attributes this to the economic feasibility of hiring workers from these countries for low-skilled positions. In his assessment, it is more cost-effective to recruit them than to hire migrant workers from Central Asia, who are increasingly reluctant to accept such work.

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