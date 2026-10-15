Russia attacked Ukraine with 580 drones; air defense systems neutralized nearly all of the targets

On the night of Thursday, October 15, Ukraine’s air defense forces shot down 536 of the 580 attack drones that Russian troops used to attack Ukrainian territory. The Russians also fired two X-59 guided air-to-ground missiles.

According to military reports, starting at 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 14, Russian invaders attacked Ukraine with two X-59 guided air-to-ground missiles launched from the Black Sea and 580 attack drones. Among them were Shahed-type drones, “Gerbera” drones, and “Parody”-type decoy drones.

The drones were launched from several locations: Orla, Millerovo, Shatalovo, Bryansk, Kursk, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk on Russian territory, as well as from the temporarily occupied cities of Donetsk and Gvardeyskoye in the temporarily occupied Crimea.

The air attack was repelled by the Ukrainian Air Force, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, as well as mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

According to preliminary data from the Ukrainian Air Force, as of 8:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 15, air defense forces had shot down and neutralized 536 enemy drones.

At the same time, strikes were recorded at 31 locations. Additionally, downed aerial targets and their debris were found at 11 locations.

This was reported by the Ukrainian Air Force on Telegram.

On the evening of Wednesday, October 14, apartments in two high-rise buildings in Odesa were damaged as a result of a Russian strike. There were no casualties, according to Serhiy Lysak, head of the Odesa City Military Administration.

Power outages were recorded in Kyiv and seven regions due to Russian attacks.

As a result of a Russian attack on the night of October 14, all three of Kyiv’s municipal combined heat and power plants were hit, as well as critical energy infrastructure in the Kyiv region. In the capital, the number of dead and wounded rose following strikes on residential areas.

In the Khmelnytskyi district, a gas station caught fire after debris from a Russian drone fell on it. Two people sustained minor injuries.

On the night of October 14, a fire broke out at an oil depot in Lutsk after it was struck by an enemy drone. The fire started around 2:00 a.m.

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