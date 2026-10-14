Russia attacked railway infrastructure in the Vinnytsia region

Overnight, Russian occupiers struck a railway infrastructure facility in the Zhmerynka District of Vinnytsia Oblast. As a result of the attack, the facility sustained significant damage, and a large-scale fire broke out.

According to her, efforts to deal with the aftermath of the Russian strike were complicated by repeated threats of attacks by drones and ballistic missiles.

“Due to the danger, rescue workers had to suspend cleanup efforts and resume work after the all-clear was given. Currently, all fire hotspots have been extinguished. There were no fatalities or injuries,” noted Natalia Zabolotna.

[video width="480" height="848" mp4="https://cdn-cabinet.ua.news/uploads/images/original-66.mp4"][/video]

All fire pockets at the site of the strike have been extinguished. According to preliminary information, there are no fatalities or injuries.

This was reported by Natalia Zabolotna, head of the Vinnytsia Regional Military Administration.

Russian troops attacked Zaporizhzhia, striking residential buildings in the private sector.

As a result of the Russian attack on the night of October 14, all three of Kyiv’s municipal combined heat and power plants were damaged, as well as critical energy infrastructure in the Kyiv region. In the capital, the number of fatalities and injuries rose following strikes on residential areas.

In the Khmelnytskyi district, a gas station caught fire after debris from a Russian drone fell on it. Two people sustained minor injuries.

On the night of October 14, a fire broke out at an oil depot in Lutsk after it was struck by an enemy drone. The fire started around 2:00 a.m.

Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops carried out 1,030 strikes on 56 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region. As a result of the enemy attacks, one person was killed and three others were wounded.

On the morning of October 14, Russian troops attacked four districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region more than 10 times with drones and aerial bombs. Two people were killed in the shelling, and six others were wounded, including an 11-year-old boy.

In the Kherson region, two people were wounded over the past 24 hours as a result of Russian aggression. Dozens of settlements, including Kherson, came under enemy airstrikes, drone attacks, and artillery shelling.

In Khmelnytskyi, Russian strikes on the logistics center of the company “Epicenter” destroyed approximately 85% of the goods stored at the facility. Throughout the day, Russian troops attacked the center ten times, causing five large-scale fires; however, no employees were injured.

As a reminder, Russia damaged several energy facilities in Kyiv.

Prior to this, the Russians launched ballistic missiles at Kyiv, with one strike confirmed to have hit a 9-story building.

We should add that late in the evening on October 12, Kyiv’s Left Bank came under attack by ballistic missiles. According to the Mykolaivsky Vanyok channel, the Ukrainian military had no information about the launches, so the alert was issued too late.

Read us on