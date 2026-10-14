Ukraine Reclaimed Another 101 km² of Territory During Operation Vivaldi — Biletsky

The 3rd Army Corps and the units attached to it liberated three more settlements—Zelena Dolyna, Lypove, and Kolodyazi. According to Corps Commander Andriy Biletsky, during the latest phase of Operation “Vivaldi,” Ukrainian forces recaptured 101 km² of territory, while the Russian army lost approximately 3,000 soldiers.

Brigadier General Andriy Biletskyy reported this in his address.

As noted, during the fourth phase of Operation “Vivaldi,” the enemy lost approximately 3,000 troops, while Ukraine recaptured 101 km² of territory.

The operation, which began with the elimination of Russian infiltration, escalated into a rapid and large-scale offensive. The disoriented occupiers began to lose control of their units, leading to chaos.

“We prevented the enemy from flanking the Sloviansk-Kramatorsk metropolitan area and encircling it, and we also defended the Kharkiv–Sloviansk highway. The enemy was unable to cut off the key logistical artery of our group in the Donbas. We thwarted the offensive by the “West” group and forced it to redeploy part of the 1st Tank Army’s units, which eased the pressure on Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi,” Biletsky stated.

Over the course of the operation, Ukraine regained full control of 16 settlements and liberated 277 km² of territory. According to the data provided, enemy losses amount to 8,000 Russian troops.

The operation was carried out by fighters from the 3rd Assault Brigade, the 60th Mechanized Brigade, the 125th Mechanized Infantry Brigade, the 3rd Special Operations Battalion, the 25th Special Forces Battalion, and the 21st Special Forces Battalion “KRAKEN¹⁶⁵⁴,” as well as attached units: the 66th Mechanized Brigade, the 3rd Border Guard Detachment, the 10th Mobile Border Guard Detachment “Dozor,” tactical groups from the 8th Special Operations Regiment, “Lasar’s Group” of the National Guard of Ukraine, K2 of the Special Forces Service, and unmanned units of the “A” Special Operations Center.

Source: Andriy Biletsky

Earlier, Zelenskyy presented awards to military personnel for their participation in Operation Vivaldi.

A local counteroffensive or a strategic recapture of Donbas: what lies behind Operation “Vivaldi.”

Operation Vivaldi is compounding problems for Russian propaganda and military correspondents, according to the ISW.

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