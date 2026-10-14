A relief center for victims of the Russian attack has opened in Kyiv’s Desnianskyi District

An emergency response center has been set up in Kyiv’s Desnianskyi District to assist residents whose homes or property were damaged as a result of the combined Russian attack on October 14. The enemy shelling of the capital lasted from the evening of October 13 until the morning of the following day.

The emergency response center has been set up at Preschool No. 176, located at 31-A Lisovyi Avenue.

Officials and specialists are on site, ready to assist Kyiv residents whose homes or property were damaged by the Russian strike. Residents are provided with necessary assistance and temporary shelter.

At the headquarters, residents of the Desnianskyi District can receive:

emergency and humanitarian aid ;

advice on what to do next following property damage;

qualified psychological support;

hot tea, coffee, drinking water, and meals;

temporary shelter where they can rest and sleep in safe conditions.

For up-to-date information, residents can contact social workers at the following phone numbers:

098 648 08 89 ;

097 109 90 41.

The Kyiv City State Administration reminds residents that owners of homes damaged by Russian shelling are entitled to financial and material assistance from the city government.

You can learn about available city support programs and submit the necessary applications online through the City Services Portal.

Residents whose property has been damaged by Russian attacks are advised to contact the headquarters for consultation on available assistance and to complete the necessary paperwork.

This was reported by the Kyiv City State Administration.

As a result of the Russian attack on the night of October 14, all three of Kyiv’s municipal combined heat and power plants were hit, as well as critical energy facilities in the Kyiv region. The number of dead and wounded in the capital has risen following strikes on residential areas.

In the Khmelnytskyi district, a gas station caught fire after debris from a Russian drone fell on it. Two people sustained minor injuries.

On the night of October 14, a fire broke out at an oil depot in Lutsk after it was struck by an enemy drone. The fire started around 2:00 a.m.

Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops carried out 1,030 strikes on 56 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region. As a result of the enemy attacks, one person was killed and three others were wounded.

On the morning of October 14, Russian troops attacked four districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region more than 10 times with drones and aerial bombs. Two people were killed in the shelling, and six others were wounded, including an 11-year-old boy.

In the Kherson region, two people were wounded over the past 24 hours as a result of Russian aggression. Dozens of settlements, including Kherson, came under enemy airstrikes, drone attacks, and artillery shelling.

In Khmelnytskyi, Russian strikes on the logistics center of the company “Epicenter” destroyed approximately 85% of the goods stored at the facility. Throughout the day, Russian troops attacked the center ten times, causing five large-scale fires; however, no employees were injured.

As a reminder, Russia damaged several energy facilities in Kyiv.

Prior to this, the Russians launched ballistic missiles at Kyiv, with one strike confirmed to have hit a 9-story building.

We should add that late in the evening on October 12, Kyiv’s Left Bank came under attack by ballistic missiles. According to the Mykolaivsky Vanyok channel, the Ukrainian military had no information about the launches, so the alert was issued too late.

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