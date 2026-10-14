On October 14, 2026, Russian forces launched a massive ballistic missile strike against high-voltage power substations operated by NPC “Ukrenergo,” resulting in significant equipment losses and damage to the energy infrastructure.

Vitaliy Zaychenko, Chairman of the Board of Ukrenergo, spoke about the consequences of the attack during the “Energy for Business” forum organized by Forbes Ukraine in Kyiv. According to him, this attack was one of the most massive ballistic missile strikes since the start of the full-scale invasion. The main challenge for energy sector workers at the moment is carrying out emergency repair work promptly.

According to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, during the nighttime shelling, the enemy used 39 ballistic missiles and more than 120 attack drones, targeting facilities in Kyiv, the Kyiv region, and Kharkiv. In total, damage was recorded to 26 components of the power grid and four oil and gas infrastructure facilities, resulting in power outages for at least 600,000 customers.

Source: “Interfax-Ukraine.”

As a result of the Russian attack on the night of October 13–14, all three of Kyiv’s municipal combined heat and power plants were hit, as well as critical energy facilities in the Kyiv region. The number of dead and wounded in the capital rose following strikes on residential areas.

On the night of October 14, a fire broke out at an oil depot in Lutsk after it was struck by an enemy drone. The fire started around 2:00 a.m.

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