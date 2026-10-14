The Russians are using Hulyaypole to prepare an offensive against Zaporizhzhia

Russian forces are using the temporarily occupied town of Huliaipole in the Zaporizhzhia region as a staging ground to prepare for a further offensive on Zaporizhzhia. There, the occupiers are amassing troops and equipment and preparing for new attacks.

This was reported by the Ukrainian military. According to their information, Russian troops are using the town to build up their forces and develop offensive operations in the direction of Zaporizhzhia.

“Hulyaypole has become a logistical base for the Russians to launch a further offensive in southern Ukraine. Since temporarily seizing Hulyaypole in the summer of 2026, the Russians have been using the city to amass troops and equipment and to prepare new attacks. Industrial facilities, hangars, and the basements of high-rise buildings have been converted into troop assembly points, command posts, and shelters for UAV operators,” the statement reads.

As noted by military officials, the city is located near the junction of the Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk, and Dnipropetrovsk regions. Roads pass through it, allowing the enemy to deploy reinforcements in several directions at once.

For nearly four years, Huliaipole remained a key stronghold of the Ukrainian defense. Now the enemy is attempting to use its transportation network and urban infrastructure to advance its offensive operations.

According to Ukrainian intelligence assessments, the Russians are seeking to create conditions for advancing toward Zaporizhzhia and blocking the regional center.

“One of our key tasks is to disrupt the logistics supporting Russian troops in Huliaipole,” emphasized the 7th Airborne Corps.

The main supply route runs through Marfopil. The distance from there to Huliaipole is less than 10 km, and to Ukrainian positions—less than 20 km. This makes enemy equipment, fuel transport, and reinforcements vulnerable to artillery and strike UAVs.

Defense Forces units under the operational command of the 7th Airborne Corps are actively using medium-range drones, including the Darts. Such strikes complicate the delivery of supplies and the preparation of new assaults.

Another area of focus is the destruction of infrastructure necessary for the enemy to move troops and cargo.

In particular, a series of airstrikes on bridges near Polohy has significantly disrupted the logistics of the Russian force and limited its ability to redeploy equipment and reinforcements.

Due to disruptions in supply routes, the enemy is increasingly relying on motorized vehicles instead of heavy equipment. Such convoys are more vulnerable to Ukrainian weapons.

In the Huliaipole sector, the strike zone already extends 20 km. This is an area where unmanned aerial vehicles and artillery significantly limit the enemy’s ability to move forces and equipment toward the front line.

Another important task is identifying and neutralizing Russian UAV operators. The enemy hides them within the urban fabric of Huliaipole, using industrial buildings and basements.

At the same time, the invaders continue their infiltration tactics: small infantry groups are attempting to penetrate Ukrainian defensive lines. It is the Ukrainian infantry that engages them in direct combat and halts their further advance.

“Thus, the disruption of logistics, the neutralization of enemy UAV operators, and the destruction of equipment and assault groups are all components of the systematic efforts by the Defense Forces under the operational command of the 7th Airborne Corps to wear down the Russian force,” the military stated.

The 7th Rapid Response Corps of the Airborne Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Telegram.

Video: Russia struck several streets in Zaporizhzhia; people are trapped under the rubble.

As a reminder, Russia damaged several energy facilities in Kyiv.

Prior to this, the Russians fired ballistic missiles at Kyiv; a hit on a 9-story building was recorded.

We should add that late on the evening of October 12, the Left Bank of Kyiv came under attack from ballistic missiles. According to the “Nikolaevsky Vanyok” channel, the Ukrainian military had no information about the launches, so the alert was issued too late.

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