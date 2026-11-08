In Volyn, debris from Russian drones caused a fire at an agricultural enterprise

As a result of a nighttime attack by Russian drones on the Volyn region, a fire broke out on the grounds of an agricultural enterprise in the Lutsk district. The fire has now been contained; there are no reports of fatalities or injuries.

According to the head of the Volyn Regional State Administration, Russian forces launched several Shahed-type jet drones toward Volyn last night.

“Last night, the enemy launched several Shahed-type (jet-powered) drones toward Volyn. As a result of the air defense forces’ actions, debris from the downed enemy drones fell onto the grounds of an agricultural enterprise in the Lutsk district. A fire broke out in an office building there. It has now been contained,” Romanyuk said.

According to the official, no one was killed or injured as a result of the attack.

In addition, tactical aviation forces destroyed a Russian drone in the Kamin-Kashirsky district.

This was reported by Roman Romanuk, head of the Volyn Regional Military Administration, on Telegram.

In Odesa, on the morning of November 8, Russian troops struck a food warehouse again—one that had already been attacked previously. The strike sparked a massive fire.

In the Donetsk region, five civilians were killed as a result of Russian shelling on November 7. Three people were killed in attacks in Kramatorsk, and two more were killed in Bilenke and Druzhkivka.

On the night of November 8, a Russian drone attacked a critical infrastructure facility in the Kharkiv region. As a result of the strike, approximately 250,000 customers were left without power.

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