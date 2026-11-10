The Unmanned Systems Forces, in coordination with other units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces, struck the base of the Russian “Rubicon” UAV operator unit in the temporarily occupied city of Berdyansk.

The strike was carried out by Ukrainian FP-2 “middle strike” class attack drones. This UAV has an operational range of up to 700 kilometers, is equipped with a payload weighing up to 200 kilograms, and is capable of striking ground targets even under active electronic warfare conditions.

Source: Fire Point.

Operators from the 412th Separate Nemesis Unmanned Systems Brigade struck the Russian invaders’ drone port at Donetsk Airport using middle strike capabilities.

The Ukrainian military struck a Russian “Iskander-M” ballistic missile launcher in the Kursk region, as well as enemy ammunition and logistics depots and repair units in the temporarily occupied territories.

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