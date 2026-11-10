Since the start of the day, there have been 116 clashes on the front lines, with the heaviest fighting near Kostiantynivka, according to the General Staff

Since the start of the day on November 10, Russian troops have made 116 attempts to attack the positions of Ukrainian defenders, with the heaviest activity concentrated in the Kostiantynivka sector, where 14 assaults took place.

This is according to a report from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of 10:00 p.m. In addition to assault operations, the invaders carried out 43 airstrikes using 142 guided bombs, deployed 6,238 kamikaze drones, and fired 2,143 rounds at populated areas and Defense Forces positions.

In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors, since the start of the day, the occupiers have carried out three airstrikes, dropping six guided bombs, and have shelled the positions of our troops and populated areas 32 times.

In the Southern Slobozhansky direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our units seven times in the Tykhyi area, targeting the settlements of Chaikovka, Okhrimivka, Volokhivka, Mykolaivka, Baksheivka, and Mala Vovcha. Two of these attacks are still ongoing.

In the Kupiansk sector, the enemy did not carry out any assault operations.

Two attempts by the invaders to advance were repelled in the Lyman direction toward Druzhlyubivka and Kolodyaziv.

In the Sloviansk sector, the Defense Forces halted an attempt by the invaders to advance in the area of the settlement of Mykolaivka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the enemy launched two assaults toward Holubivka.

In the Kostiantynivka sector, the Defense Forces repelled 14 enemy assaults: near the village of Kostiantynivka and toward Druzhkivka, Illinivka, Mykolaipillia, Rusyno Yar, Hruzke, and Vilne. Two enemy assaults are ongoing.

The enemy carried out eleven attacks in the Pokrovsk direction. The occupiers attempted to advance near the settlements of Novyi Donbas, Bilytske, Dobropillia, Vasylivka, Serhiivka, and Molodetske. Fighting is ongoing. According to preliminary estimates, 67 occupiers were eliminated and 20 were wounded here today; five vehicles, ten specialized assets, five UAV command posts, and 34 enemy shelters were destroyed. Nine vehicles, nine artillery pieces, one electronic warfare system, eight UAV control stations, and 115 enemy shelters were damaged. A total of 200 unmanned aerial vehicles of various types were destroyed or neutralized.

In the Oleksandrivka sector, the enemy launched two assaults toward Myrne and Ternove.

In the Huliaipole sector, the Defense Forces repelled two enemy attacks toward the village of Rizdvyanka.

In the Orikhiv sector, the occupiers carried out one assault toward Chervona Krynytsia.

In the Dnipro sector, the occupiers did not carry out any assault operations.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook.

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