The head of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs called on the regions to provide financial assistance to the police
Russian Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev spoke about the dire staffing situation at the ministry due to a lack of funds to pay employee salaries and called for regional authorities to resume mandatory salary supplements for police officers.
“You can clearly see the staffing situation in our ministry; we’re exploring various options not because we’re living the good life,” Kolokoltsev noted during a speech in the Federation Council.
Due to low pay and heavy workloads, the agency is short 212,000 employees, and the starting salary for a police officer in Moscow is about 90,000 rubles ($980), which is nearly half the city’s average.
Source: the propaganda agency TASS.
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