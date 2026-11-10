Russian Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev spoke about the dire staffing situation at the ministry due to a lack of funds to pay employee salaries and called for regional authorities to resume mandatory salary supplements for police officers.

“You can clearly see the staffing situation in our ministry; we’re exploring various options not because we’re living the good life,” Kolokoltsev noted during a speech in the Federation Council.

Due to low pay and heavy workloads, the agency is short 212,000 employees, and the starting salary for a police officer in Moscow is about 90,000 rubles ($980), which is nearly half the city’s average.

Source: the propaganda agency TASS.

State Duma Deputy Georgy Kamnev proposed providing former Ministry of Internal Affairs employees with grants of up to $12,000 to start their own businesses. According to him, police salaries do not allow officers to save enough money to launch a business.

Due to war expenditures, funding for the Russian federal project to combat cancer will decrease 12-fold in 2027—from 44.896 billion rubles [about 24.16 billion hryvnias] this year to 3.873 billion rubles [about 2.08 billion hryvnias].

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