Russia launched another attack on a food warehouse in Odesa, causing a fire

In Odesa, on the morning of November 8, Russian troops struck a food warehouse—which had already been attacked previously—for a second time. The strike sparked a massive fire.

“This morning, the Russians struck a food warehouse that they had already attacked previously. A massive fire broke out,” the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration reported.

According to Kipper, there have been no reports of casualties so far.

Cleanup efforts following the Russian attack are underway at the site. All relevant services are involved in the work.

This was reported by Oleg Kipper, head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, on Telegram.

In the Donetsk region, five civilians were killed on November 7 as a result of Russian shelling. Three people were killed in attacks in Kramatorsk, and two more were killed in Bilenke and Druzhkivka.

On the night of November 8, a Russian drone attacked a critical infrastructure facility in the Kharkiv region. As a result of the strike, approximately 250,000 customers were left without power.

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