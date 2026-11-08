"The occupiers are expanding a military base on the grounds of the former Roshen factory in Mariupol," said Andriushchenko

Russian troops are expanding a military base on the site of the former Roshen confectionery factory and a shopping center in occupied Mariupol, Donetsk Oblast. The military facility is located amid the city’s civilian buildings.

According to Andriushchenko, a small rest stop for Russian troops was initially set up on this site. However, the facility has since begun to transform into a full-fledged permanent military base.

“It all started with a small rest stop. Now, according to our observations, the facility is turning into a permanent base right in the middle of the city’s civilian buildings. According to available information, it primarily houses units involved in UAV maintenance and counter-drone operations,” the statement reads.

Andriushchenko also emphasized that Russian troops are once again using civilian infrastructure for military purposes, exposing residents of the surrounding neighborhoods to additional danger.

“The people of Mariupol have every right to demand the withdrawal of troops from residential areas. And it is the occupiers who will bear responsibility for the consequences of their decision to station troops among the civilian population,” concluded the head of the Center for the Study of the Occupation.

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This was reported by Petro Andriushchenko, head of the Center for the Study of Occupation.

As a reminder, in the temporarily occupied city of Mariupol, a commercial residential complex is being built on the sites of at least seven demolished high-rise buildings. Local residents, who were promised replacement apartments for their lost homes, have been left homeless, while, according to city authorities, Russian security forces and officials are purchasing the new properties.

In the temporarily occupied city of Mariupol in Donetsk Oblast, Russian security forces are recruiting Ukrainian schoolchildren into cadet classes run by the Russian National Guard and the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation with the aim of further integrating them into the occupation system.

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