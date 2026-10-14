Power outages caused by Russian attacks were reported in Kyiv and seven regions

On the night of and in the morning of October 14, Russian troops carried out a massive missile attack on energy facilities in several regions of Ukraine. As a result of the strikes and previous shelling, some consumers were left without power.

“As a result of this, as well as shelling of energy infrastructure over the past 24 hours, as of this morning, consumers in Kyiv and the Kharkiv, Chernihiv, Sumy, Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk, Khmelnytskyi, and Zaporizhzhia regions are without power,” the company stated.

Utility workers have already begun emergency repair work in those areas where the security situation permits.

At the same time, due to equipment damage resulting from previous Russian attacks, it has become necessary to limit the load on the power grid.

According to Ukrenergo, in some regions, power restriction schedules for industrial consumers and hourly power outages for all categories of consumers will be enforced until the end of the day on October 14.

Restrictions for the general public will include up to two rounds of hourly power outages.

Ukrenergo emphasized that the situation in the power grid may change due to Russian attacks on energy infrastructure.

Therefore, consumers are advised to monitor announcements on the official websites and social media pages of their distribution system operators to stay informed about the latest outage schedules.

This was reported by NEC “Ukrenergo.”

Russian troops attacked Zaporizhzhia, striking residential buildings in the private sector.

As a result of the Russian attack on the night of October 14, all three of Kyiv’s municipal combined heat and power plants were damaged, as were critical energy facilities in the Kyiv region. The number of dead and wounded in the capital has risen following strikes on residential areas.

In the Khmelnytskyi district, a gas station caught fire after debris from a Russian drone fell on it. Two people sustained minor injuries.

On the night of October 14, a fire broke out at an oil depot in Lutsk after it was struck by an enemy drone. The fire started around 2:00 a.m.

Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops carried out 1,030 strikes on 56 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region. As a result of the enemy attacks, one person was killed and three others were wounded.

On the morning of October 14, Russian troops attacked four districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region more than 10 times with drones and aerial bombs. Two people were killed in the shelling, and six others were wounded, including an 11-year-old boy.

In the Kherson region, two people were wounded over the past 24 hours as a result of Russian aggression. Dozens of settlements, including Kherson, came under enemy airstrikes, drone attacks, and artillery shelling.

In Khmelnytskyi, Russian strikes on the logistics center of the company “Epicenter” destroyed approximately 85% of the goods stored at the facility. Throughout the day, Russian troops attacked the center ten times, causing five large-scale fires; however, no employees were injured.

As a reminder, Russia damaged several energy facilities in Kyiv.

Prior to this, the Russians launched ballistic missiles at Kyiv, with one strike confirmed to have hit a 9-story building.

We should add that late in the evening on October 12, Kyiv’s Left Bank came under attack by ballistic missiles. According to the Mykolaivsky Vanyok channel, the Ukrainian military had no information about the launches, so the alert was issued too late.

Read us on