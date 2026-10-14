Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Russian troops are attempting to exploit disruptions in the operation of Starlink terminals to increase the effectiveness of their massive attacks, as the operation of Ukrainian interceptor drones depends heavily on the stability of this communication link.

The head of state made this statement following a meeting with British Prime Minister Andy Burnham in London. According to Zelenskyy, the enemy is carrying out one of its most massive attacks, targeting energy facilities, logistics, and railway infrastructure: last night alone, 124 attack drones were launched; another 145 were launched during the day; and as of this evening, more than 40 “suicide drones” were in the air.

Amid the escalation of airstrikes, the British government has decided to expedite the delivery of air defense systems to Ukraine, including specialized weapons designed to counter jet-powered kamikaze drones.

Source: Zelenskyy on Telegram.

On the night of October 14, SpaceX imposed speed limits on Starlink terminals for the StarShield military service package. This was reported by electronic warfare specialist Serhiy Flesh, who specified that the limit is 100 miles per hour (about 161 km/h). According to Serhiy Sternenko, an activist, volunteer, and former advisor to the Minister of Defense, this disrupted several important missions. However, the limit has since dropped even lower, to 60–70 km/h.

In the Huliaipole sector, units of the 7th Corps of the Airborne Assault Forces reported problems with Starlink connectivity on the night of October 14 due to data transmission speed limitations. This affected drone control and led to the cancellation of some combat missions.

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