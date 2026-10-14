Russia attacked a civilian facility in Vinnytsia twice in one day

On October 14, Russian troops attacked a civilian infrastructure facility in Vinnytsia twice in one day.

The strikes caused damage and destruction.

This was reported by Natalia Zabolotna, head of the Vinnytsia Regional State Administration.

As of the evening, there were no reports of casualties.

Source: Natalia Zabolotna

As a reminder, Russia damaged several energy facilities in Kyiv.

Prior to this, the Russians launched ballistic missiles at Kyiv, with one confirmed to have struck a 9-story building.

We should add that late on the evening of October 12, Kyiv’s Left Bank was under attack by ballistic missiles. According to the Mykolaivsky Vanyok channel, the Ukrainian military had no information about the launches, so the alert was issued too late.

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