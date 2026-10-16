Russian drones attacked the Lviv region in Dublyany; a man was injured

On the morning of October 16, Ukrainian air defenses shot down three Russian combat drones over the Lviv region. In Dublyany, a man was injured by falling debris. In Murovane, two residential buildings were damaged, and the blast wave shattered windows and doors at a furniture factory and a government building.

On the morning of October 16, Russian troops attacked the Lviv region with combat drones. Ukrainian air defense forces shot down three drones. According to him, the drones were destroyed over the course of nearly an hour—from 9:07 a.m. to 9:59 a.m.

However, falling debris caused damage in several settlements. A man was injured in Dublyany. He sustained injuries from debris from one of the downed drones.

In Murovane, homes and businesses were damaged

The aftermath of the attack was also reported in Murovane. According to updated information, two residential buildings there were partially damaged. The blast wave also shattered windows and doors at a furniture factory and a government building. Despite the damage, no one was injured in Murovane itself.

Thus, as a result of the morning attack, there is damage to residential and non-residential buildings, as well as one person injured in Dublyany.

Residents continue to find drone debris

Following the attack, relevant emergency services are on the scene. They are surveying the areas and assessing the impact of the falling debris. Meanwhile, residents of Murovane continue to find parts of Russian drones. Therefore, after airstrikes, it is important not to touch suspicious objects or attempt to move them on your own. Such findings should be reported to the police or emergency responders.

Thus, Ukrainian air defense forces destroyed three Russian drones over the Lviv region, but their debris damaged homes and buildings. A man was injured in Dublyany, while in Murovane, according to the head of the Regional Military Administration, there were no casualties. This was reported by Maksym Kozytskyi, head of the Lviv Regional Military Administration.

On the evening of Wednesday, October 14, apartments in two high-rise buildings in Odesa were damaged as a result of a Russian strike. There were no casualties, according to Serhiy Lysak, head of the Odesa City Military Administration.

Power outages were reported in Kyiv and seven regions due to Russian attacks.

As a result of a Russian attack on the night of October 14, all three of Kyiv’s municipal combined heat and power plants were hit, as well as critical energy infrastructure in the Kyiv region. In the capital, the number of dead and wounded rose following strikes on residential areas.

In the Khmelnytskyi district, a gas station caught fire after debris from a Russian drone fell on it. Two people sustained minor injuries.

On the night of October 14, a fire broke out at an oil depot in Lutsk after it was struck by an enemy drone. The fire started around 2:00 a.m.

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