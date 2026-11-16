Defense forces struck an oil refinery in Russia's Krasnodar Krai

On the night of November 16, the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck the Ilsky Oil Refinery in Russia’s Krasnodar Krai. The attack targeted oil refining units and gasoline production facilities.

Three atmospheric tubular oil refining units—AT-4, AT-5, and AT-6—were hit. The automotive gasoline production complex was also struck. The extent of the damage to the plant is currently being assessed.

The Ilsky Oil Refinery is one of the largest enterprises in the oil refining industry in southern Russia. Its capacity allows it to process approximately 6.6 million metric tons of crude oil per year.

The plant plays a crucial role in meeting the needs of the Russian military.

Thanks to its location in the south of the country, it can supply fuel to Russian military units fighting against Ukraine, particularly on the front lines and in occupied Crimea.

Damage to the primary oil refining facilities and the gasoline production complex could affect the amount of fuel available for Russian military equipment, as well as revenue from oil refining.

This was reported with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Ukraine has reduced oil refining in Russia by 30% and shut down nine key refineries.

As a reminder, on the night of November 5, drones attacked the Ryazan Oil Refinery, one of Russia’s largest oil refining facilities. The attack caused fires at industrial sites in the city, and part of Ryazan was left without power.

Rosneft, Russia’s largest oil producer by output, has imposed limits on fuel sales at its gas stations across all regions of Russia. The restrictions took effect following a series of Ukrainian strikes on oil refineries.

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