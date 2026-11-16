Air defense forces destroyed and intercepted 131 drones during a nighttime attack by Russia

On the night of November 16, Russian forces attacked Ukraine with 158 strike drones, including 77 Shahed-type jet drones. As of 8:00 a.m., Ukrainian air defenses had shot down or neutralized 131 enemy targets.

According to the Ukrainian Air Force, the attack began at 6:00 p.m. on November 15. Russian forces used Shahed and “Gerbera” drones, as well as “Parody”-type decoy drones. The drones were launched from the directions of Orel, Kursk, Millerovo, Shatalovo, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk on Russian territory, as well as from the temporarily occupied Crimea—specifically from the Chauda and Gvardeisky districts.

The air attack was repelled by the Ukrainian Air Force, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, as well as mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

According to preliminary data, the targets destroyed and neutralized included 131 Shahed, “Gerbera,” and other types of drones, including 55 Shahed jet drones.

At the same time, enemy airstrikes were recorded at 19 locations. Debris from downed drones fell at 11 additional sites.

The Air Force noted that several attack drones are still in the air, and combat operations are ongoing.

As a reminder, an air raid alert was declared in Kyiv and several regions of Ukraine.

In Bukovina, air defense forces shot down a Russian jet drone.

Russian troops attacked a critical industrial facility in the Vinnytsia region overnight.

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