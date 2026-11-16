An educational institution in Kharkiv was damaged as a result of a nighttime attack by the Russian Federation
On the night of November 15–16, Russian troops attacked Kharkiv, resulting in damage to one of the city’s educational institutions. This was reported by Mayor Ihor Terekhov.
According to Terekhov, a “Molniya”-type UAV struck a children’s educational facility in the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kharkiv.
Later, a jet-powered drone attacked the Slobidskyi district of the city. Details are still being determined.
Earlier reports indicated that a Russian “Molniya”-type drone struck the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kharkiv, and a car was on fire at the site of the strike.
Around midnight on November 8, Terekhov reported that a strike drone had hit the Kyivskyi district of the city. The consequences of the strike were being assessed at that time. Later, at 3:17 a.m., the mayor posted about a new strike, this time on the Shevchenkivskyi district.
Source: Ihor Terekhov
Prior to this, Russia had attacked Dnipro and other areas of the region with drones, injuring three people.
As a reminder, air raid alerts were declared in Kyiv and several regions of Ukraine.
In Bukovina, air defense forces shot down a Russian jet drone.
Russian troops attacked a critical industrial facility in the Vinnytsia region overnight.