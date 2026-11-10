Two utility workers were killed in Kramatorsk by an enemy drone strike

Russian troops attacked vehicles belonging to a municipal utility company in Kramatorsk with drones, killing two employees and seriously injuring one.

“Yesterday at 3:55 p.m., an FPV drone struck a vehicle, killing a KATP employee, a man born in 1969, and today, November 10, at 11:05 a.m., a Russian FPV drone attacked a vehicle belonging to the KATP 052810 municipal utility,” said Oleksandr Goncharenko, head of the Kramatorsk Military Administration. At the time of today’s strike, two workers were near the garbage truck; one died at the scene, while the other is in serious condition at the hospital.

Source: Oleksandr Goncharenko, head of the Kramatorsk Military-Civilian Administration.

In addition, Russian troops carried out three airstrikes on Sloviansk, Donetsk Oblast, on November 9–10. As a result of the attack, five buildings were destroyed, at least 82 homes were damaged, and one person was injured, according to Vadym Lyakh, head of the city’s military administration.

Russian troops attacked Kharkiv and 10 other settlements in the region. Eight people were injured in the shelling, including a boy aged 1 year and 11 months, Oleg Synyegubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, reported on November 10.

On November 10, Russian forces attacked a critical infrastructure facility in the Holovanivskyi District of the Kirovohrad region. The strike caused a fire.

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