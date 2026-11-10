Ukrainian air defense forces destroyed and neutralized 135 Russian drones overnight

On the night of November 9–10, Russian forces launched an attack on Ukraine using 162 drones, 135 of which were shot down by air defense forces. The attack began on the evening of November 9.

Starting at 6:00 p.m. on Monday, November 9, the enemy launched one Iskander-M ballistic missile (launched from Millerovo, Russia) and 162 Shahed-type strike UAVs (96 of which were jet-powered), “Gerbera,” and “Parody”-type decoy drones from the following directions: Bryansk, Orel, Shatalovo, Millerovo (Russian Federation), and Gvardeyskoye (temporarily occupied Crimea).

The air attack was repelled by the Ukrainian Air Force, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare units, unmanned systems, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday, November 10, air defense forces had shot down or neutralized 135 drones.

Impacts were recorded at 19 locations, and downed targets (debris) were found at 9 locations.

Source: Ukrainian Air Force

On the evening of November 9, Russian occupiers attacked the energy infrastructure of the Pervomaiskyi District in the Mykolaiv region using Shahed-238 strike drones.

As a result of the Russian attack on Kremenchuk and the Kremenchuk district on the night of November 9, rescue workers saved 15 people; seven others were injured, including a 16-year-old child. The fires that broke out at the impact sites have already been extinguished.

In Poltava, two garages caught fire after a Russian drone crashed.

Read us on