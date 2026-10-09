Ukrainian drones traveled nearly 2,000 kilometers and struck oil refineries in Omsk and Ukhta, according to Zelenskyy

Ukrainian forces struck Russian oil refineries in Omsk and Ukhta, as well as another data center.

“Another strike on a Russian oil refinery in Omsk—one of the major facilities—as well as the Ukhta Oil Refinery, located 1,900 kilometers from Ukraine’s state border,” the statement reads.

According to the data provided, the target in Ukhta was struck by An-196 RS drones, which have a range of approximately 2,500 kilometers. The day before, FP-6 drones—modified versions of the FP-1—were used to strike the Omsk oil refinery.

There are also reports of another data center being struck. The statement described this strike as a mirror response to Russia’s actions.

“We continue to respond to Russia’s strikes on Ukraine, and we do so with precision. Another data center was also struck—this is our reciprocal response. The precision of our soldiers is crucial. Glory to Ukraine!” the authors of the post noted.

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Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported this, emphasizing that Ukraine continues to respond to Russian strikes on its territory.

Reports of a drone attack have emerged from Belgorod, Russia. According to available information, one of the drones struck a store in the Shchorsa Street area.

On the night of October 9, drones attacked the data center of the Russian company Yandex in Kaluga. As a result of the attack, several modules at the facility were completely disabled, and some services may experience disruptions.

Earlier, in Russia’s Ryazan Region, a fire broke out at a Yandex data center following a drone attack.

A major outage was recorded in the Russian segment of the internet on October 8 at around 4:00 p.m. Problems arose with banks, online services, mobile operators, e-commerce sites, and other platforms.

New images from Planet Labs show the aftermath of the strike on the Yandex data center in the city of Sasovo, Ryazan Oblast, Russia. The images reveal damage and signs of fire on the building’s roof.

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