Ukrainian aviation expert Anatoliy Khrapchynskyi believes that the combined attack on the Kerch Bridge demonstrated the inability of Russian air defenses to effectively protect even strategic targets. In his assessment, the consequences of the operation also create additional problems for Russian military logistics in the southern sector.

Khrapchynsky drew attention to the sequence in which various weapons were deployed. According to him, attack drones initially depleted anti-aircraft missile stocks and overburdened Russian air defense units. After that, a missile was able to reach the target at low altitude, and later, a reconnaissance drone flew unimpeded near the bridge arches.

The expert views this sequence of events as evidence of problems in Russia’s air defense and electronic warfare systems.

He also noted that Russia is forced to concentrate its S-400 systems near Moscow and St. Petersburg, while regularly losing radar stations in Crimea. According to Khrapchynsky, this limits Russia’s ability to defend other strategic targets.

Separately, the expert mentioned the recent strikes on the 929th State Flight Test Center in Akhtubinsk and the loss of Russian aircraft, which, he said, could not be protected by their own depleted air defense system.

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Khrapchynsky believes that damage to the road section of the Kerch Bridge complicates full-scale transportation links with occupied Crimea. In the absence of operational ferries, this places an additional burden on the overland route through the Azov region, which Russia uses to provide military logistics for its southern military group.

At the same time, the expert emphasized, the bridges along this route are also under the scrutiny of Ukrainian forces.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced on November 17 that the strike on the Kerch Bridge was carried out during the seventh phase of the operation , preparations for which had lasted several weeks. As a reminder,

Robert Brovdi,

commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces and known by the call sign Madyar, published images of the drones used to strike the Kerch Bridge on November 17. He also revealed the units involved in the joint operation.

Approximately 6,000 metric tons of Russian steel ended up at the bottom of the Kerch-Yenikale Canal as a result of the destruction of the Crimean Bridge’s structures on the night of November 17. As a result, according to the author of the post, navigation between the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov is effectively blocked: outside the artificial channel, the strait is too shallow for large vessels to pass through.

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