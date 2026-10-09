Invaders attacked the Rivne region with drones; a woman was wounded

On the afternoon of October 9, 2026, Russian troops attacked the Rivne region with drones. A woman was injured as a result of the strike.

According to the Regional State Administration, the woman was wounded during an airstrike on the Sarny district.

Her house sustained damage.

No further information regarding the enemy attack is available at this time.

Update

According to the Regional Military Administration, the woman who was wounded this morning during the attack on the Sarny district was taken to the hospital by ambulance.

The victim sustained shrapnel wounds to both hands and her face.

In addition to her home, several neighboring houses were also damaged.

This was reported on Telegram by Oleksandr Koval, head of the Rivne Regional State Administration.

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) detained a Russian agent who planted explosives near a government building in downtown Rivne.

Earlier, the SBU’s counterintelligence unit detained a Russian military intelligence agent in the Donetsk region who was guiding guided aerial bombs and strike drones toward the Sloviansk area.

The Russian intelligence agent changed jobs at various companies in Dnipro to gather information for adjusting Russian strikes. Eventually, the man secured a position at a defense sector company, where he drew up detailed diagrams of workshops and warehouses.

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