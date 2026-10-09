Russian propagandist Margarita Simonyan stated that Mikhail Zvinchuk, the head of the Russian propaganda network “Rybary,” and his accomplices could be handed over to Ukraine rather than to the United States.

According to her, this could have serious consequences for those detained.

Simonyan urged Russians to refrain from traveling to countries she considers hostile, even if such travel is technically permitted. She also stated that upon their return, the detainees will be taught “how to love the Motherland.”

Earlier reports indicated that during their arrest in Montenegro, digital equipment, drones, electronic devices, and cell phones were found in Zvinchuk’s and his accomplices’ possession.

At the same time, information about the possible extradition of Zvinchuk to Ukraine has not yet been confirmed. Simonyan expressed her own prediction rather than reporting on a decision that had been made.

Montenegrin Prime Minister Milojko Spajić stated that the arrest of Mikhail Zvinchuk, founder of the Russian propaganda project “Rybary,” is linked to the protection of the country’s national interests and its European future. The operation took place on the morning of October 9 in the city of Risan with the participation of the police and the Montenegrin National Security Agency.

As a reminder, the head of the Russian pro-war channel “Ribar” was detained in Montenegro.

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