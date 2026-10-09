In Belgorod, drones attacked a store and a Ministry of Internal Affairs building

Reports are coming in of a drone attack in Belgorod, Russia. According to available information, one of the drones attacked a store in the area of Shchorsa Street.

Details regarding the consequences of the incident are currently unknown.

There have also been reports of a drone striking the Belgorod Regional Ministry of Internal Affairs building. No details have been provided regarding the extent of the damage or possible casualties.

In addition, it was reported that a drone was moving toward the Kreida district. Local residents were urged to seek shelter.

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The reports also included statements claiming that Belgorod, in the authors’ opinion, should have long ago suffered destruction similar to that experienced by Bakhmut and Avdiivka.

On the night of October 9, drones attacked the data center of the Russian company Yandex in Kaluga. As a result of the attack, several modules at the facility were completely disabled, and some services may experience disruptions.

Earlier, in Russia’s Ryazan Oblast, a fire broke out at a Yandex data center following a drone attack.

A large-scale outage was recorded in the Russian segment of the internet on October 8 at around 4:00 p.m. Problems arose with banks, online services, mobile operators, e-commerce sites, and other platforms.

New images from Planet Labs show the aftermath of the strike on the Yandex data center in the city of Sasovo, Ryazan Oblast, Russia. The images reveal damage and signs of fire on the building’s roof.

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