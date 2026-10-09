The State Emergency Service explained what to do during shelling if you are outside

If Russian shelling catches you outdoors, you need to find a safe shelter as quickly as possible. Ukraine’s State Emergency Service has explained how to act in such a situation to reduce the risk of injury.

First and foremost, you should try to reach a shelter, the subway, an underpass, or a parking garage. If there are no such places nearby, look for a depression in the ground or the stairwell of the nearest building. It is dangerous to remain in the middle of the street or in an open area.

If explosions are already nearby and it is impossible to take shelter indoors, you must immediately lie down on the ground and find any available depression.

The State Emergency Service advises you to lie flat on your stomach, cross your legs, cover your head with your hands, close your eyes, and open your mouth. Do not lift your head unless absolutely necessary. This position helps protect you from debris and the impact of the shock wave.

If you are caught in the shelling with a child, you should first place the child in a depression and shield them with your body. After that, the adult should also lie face down and protect their head.

The State Emergency Service emphasizes: it’s important to know in advance where nearby shelters, underground passages, and parking garages are located, as shelling can begin suddenly.

Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

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