A medical facility is on fire in Kharkiv following a Russian drone attack

On the afternoon of October 10, Russian drones struck two districts of Kharkiv. One of the drones hit a medical facility, causing a fire.

The first strike was recorded in the Kholodnogorsk district. According to Terekhov, a Russian “Molniya”-type drone carried out the attack there. City officials are assessing the damage caused by the strike.

Later, the mayor reported another strike—this time on a medical facility in the Slobidskyi district. A fire broke out at the site after the strike.

This was reported on Telegram by Kharkiv Mayor Igor Terekhov.

Oleg Sinehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration, clarified that, according to preliminary information, one person was injured as a result of the attack. Medical personnel are providing the necessary assistance.

As a reminder, in Zaporizhzhia, the death toll from the Russian terrorist airstrike on October 10 has risen to 11 people. Sixteen others were injured. October 11 has been declared a Day of Mourning in Zaporizhzhia.

On the morning of October 10, a 67-year-old man was wounded in the village of Komyshany, part of the Kherson City Community, as a result of artillery shelling by Russian terrorists.

On the morning of October 10, Russian troops attacked western regions of Ukraine with drones. Explosions were heard in Lviv and Ivano-Frankivsk, and air defense forces repelled the air attack.

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