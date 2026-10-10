Russian occupiers attacked Ivano-Frankivsk five times overnight

On the night of October 9–10, Russian terrorist forces attacked Ivano-Frankivsk five times.

“Our air defense forces were on the job. Thank you to our defenders of the skies for their work! Thank you to every soldier who stood guard tonight—for every target shot down, every threat averted,” said Svitlana Onyshchuk, head of the regional military administration.

Separately, the head of the Regional Military Administration issued a warning to residents about the danger posed by drone debris and other suspicious objects following the attacks. If such objects are found, residents are urged not to approach them, not to touch them, and not to attempt to move them on their own. They should move to a safe distance and immediately contact emergency services by dialing 101 or 102.

Onyshchuk also urged residents of the region to remain vigilant and follow safety guidelines. There are no reports of casualties, damage, or destruction.

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