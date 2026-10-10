Vladimir Putin’s special representative, Kirill Dmitriev, called U.S. President Donald Trump’s appeal to Ukrainians—calling on them to elect a new head of state to replace Volodymyr Zelenskyy—“historic” and “landmark.”

Dmitriev stated that Trump had allegedly joined those who support the idea that Ukraine needs new leadership, which, according to him, would strive for peace. He also accused Zelenskyy of allegedly contributing to the continuation of the war.

Earlier, Trump stated that Ukraine needs a president capable of striking deals. The U.S. leader also claimed that Zelenskyy had opportunities to negotiate an end to the war with Russia but failed to take advantage of them.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that revenue from the export of Russian petroleum products is helping the Kremlin continue the war against Ukraine. According to him, the consequences of easing restrictions have become particularly noticeable against the backdrop of Russian strikes on Kyiv.

U.S. President Donald Trump announced that an agreement had been reached with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin regarding the supply of millions of metric tons of Russian diesel fuel to the American and global markets.

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