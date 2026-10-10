Russia attacked Ukraine with nearly a hundred drones and Zircon missiles

On October 10, Russian troops launched strikes against various regions of Ukraine, focusing primarily on Kyiv. The occupiers used approximately 100 drones and two “Zircon” missiles in the attack.

This was reported by Yuriy Ignat, head of the Communications Department of the Ukrainian Air Force, during a televised marathon.

According to him, one of the two “Zircon” missiles was intercepted using an American Patriot air defense system. The drones attacked Ukraine from the south, north, and east, with most of the aerial targets heading toward the capital.

At the same time, Russian troops continue to strike other regions. In particular, the use of guided bombs is causing significant destruction in the Zaporizhzhia and Sumy regions.

Source: Yuriy Ignat

As a reminder, on the morning of October 10, Russian forces attacked western regions of Ukraine with drones. Explosions were heard in Lviv and Ivano-Frankivsk, and air defense forces repelled the air attack.

In the Vinnytsia region, an explosion was heard during an air raid alert on October 9. Prior to this, the Ukrainian Air Force had warned of a jet-powered drone moving from the Odesa region toward the area. There is currently no information on casualties or damage.

On the evening of October 9, Russian forces attacked warehouses belonging to the logistics company Nova Poshta twice in the Dniprovskyi district of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

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