Oleg Goncharuk has been appointed commander of the "South" military group
Brigadier General Oleg Goncharuk has been appointed commander of the “South” Military Group. He replaces Major General Mykhailo Sydorenko, who is stepping down as part of a scheduled rotation.
The change was announced by the group’s spokesperson, Maksym Kravchuk. According to him, the position of group commander is temporary, and appointments are made on a rotational basis.
Prior to his appointment, Goncharuk served as chief of staff of the “South” Operational Command. He is a Hero of Ukraine; he previously commanded the 128th Brigade and served as deputy to Mykhailo Drapaty in the “Luhansk” Operational-Tactical Group.
Mykhailo Sydorenko will continue to serve as commander of the “South” Operational Command.
Source: Ukrainska Pravda
Major General Viktor Nikoluk has completed his term as commander of the “East” Troop Group. He stated that he handed over to his successor a fully combat-ready troop group that had been carrying out missions across five sectors of the front.