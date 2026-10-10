Brigadier General Oleg Goncharuk has been appointed commander of the “South” Military Group. He replaces Major General Mykhailo Sydorenko, who is stepping down as part of a scheduled rotation.

The change was announced by the group’s spokesperson, Maksym Kravchuk. According to him, the position of group commander is temporary, and appointments are made on a rotational basis.

Prior to his appointment, Goncharuk served as chief of staff of the “South” Operational Command. He is a Hero of Ukraine; he previously commanded the 128th Brigade and served as deputy to Mykhailo Drapaty in the “Luhansk” Operational-Tactical Group.

Mykhailo Sydorenko will continue to serve as commander of the “South” Operational Command.

Source: Ukrainska Pravda

Major General Viktor Nikoluk has completed his term as commander of the “East” Troop Group. He stated that he handed over to his successor a fully combat-ready troop group that had been carrying out missions across five sectors of the front.

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