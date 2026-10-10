In Zaporizhzhia, the death toll from a Russian airstrike has risen to 20

A Russian airstrike on Zaporizhzhia killed 20 people, including three children. Another 18 people were injured, including three children.

This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

Rescue workers are continuing emergency rescue operations at the site of the strike. Emergency responders managed to rescue three people, and SSEU psychologists provided assistance to 35 citizens.

Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

As a reminder, on the morning of October 10, Russian troops attacked western regions of Ukraine with drones. Explosions were heard in Lviv and Ivano-Frankivsk, and air defense forces repelled the air attack.

In the Vinnytsia region, an explosion was heard during an air raid alert on October 9. Prior to this, the Ukrainian Air Force had warned of a jet-powered drone moving from the Odesa region toward the area. There is currently no information on casualties or damage.

On the evening of October 9, Russian forces attacked warehouses belonging to the logistics company Nova Poshta twice in the Dniprovskyi district of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.