U.S. President Donald Trump stated that the Russian-Ukrainian war could have been avoided, attributing its outbreak to “incompetence.” He also reiterated that, had he been president, the Russian invasion allegedly would not have taken place.

Trump claims he saw no reason for the war to begin and believes it should never have happened at all.

In addition, the U.S. president stated that Ukraine had lost about 30% of its territory. At the same time, according to data cited in the article, as of early October 2026, Russia had occupied approximately 19% of Ukrainian territory, including Crimea and parts of the Donbas that were seized prior to the full-scale invasion.

Source: DWS News

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that revenues from the export of Russian petroleum products are helping the Kremlin continue the war against Ukraine. According to him, the consequences of easing restrictions have become particularly noticeable against the backdrop of Russian strikes on Kyiv.

U.S. President Donald Trump announced that an agreement had been reached with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin regarding the supply of millions of metric tons of Russian diesel fuel to the American and global markets.

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