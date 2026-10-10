An 11-year-old boy was killed in the Pokrovska community in the Nikopol district as a result of a Russian attack.

Two other children—a 12-year-old boy and a 10-year-old girl—were injured.

According to Oleksandr Ganzha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Russian troops dropped a munition from a drone. The injured children were hospitalized.

Medical personnel are providing the necessary care to the injured.

Source: Oleksandr Hanzha

As a reminder, on the morning of October 10, Russian troops attacked western regions of Ukraine with drones. Explosions were heard in Lviv and Ivano-Frankivsk, and air defense forces repelled the air attack.

In the Vinnytsia region, an explosion was heard during an air raid alert on October 9. Prior to this, the Ukrainian Air Force had warned of a jet-powered drone moving from the Odesa region toward the area. There is currently no information on casualties or damage.

On the evening of October 9, Russian forces attacked warehouses belonging to the logistics company Nova Poshta twice in the Dniprovskyi district of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

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