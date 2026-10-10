Since the night of October 10, Kyiv has been under constant attack by drones operated by Russian terrorists. It has now been reported that debris from a downed drone fell onto a 25-story residential building.



“In the Solomyanskyi district, debris from a UAV has reportedly fallen onto a 25-story residential building.

Emergency services are heading to the scene,” said Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

No further details are available at this time. Telegram channels report that smoke is rising from the roof of a 25-story building in the Solomyanskyi district following a “Shahed” attack.

Klitschko later added that debris also struck an 8-story office building in the Solomyanskyi district.

As a reminder, on the afternoon of October 10, Russian drones struck two districts of Kharkiv. One of the drones hit a medical facility, causing a fire.

In Zaporizhzhia, the death toll from the Russian terrorist airstrike on October 10 rose to 11 people.

On the morning of October 10, Russian terrorist forces attacked Zaporizhzhia several times with guided bombs.

On the morning of October 10, a 67-year-old man was wounded in the village of Komyshany, in the Kherson city community, as a result of artillery shelling by Russian terrorists.

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