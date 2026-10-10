Russian occupiers shelled the suburbs of Kherson with artillery; one person was wounded

On the morning of October 10, in the village of Komyshany in the Kherson City Community, a 67-year-old man was wounded as a result of artillery shelling by Russian terrorists.

“At around 6:20 a.m. in the village of Komyshany, a 67-year-old man was wounded as a result of artillery shelling,” according to a Telegram post by the Kherson City Military Administration.

According to the report, the man was diagnosed with multiple gunshot and shrapnel wounds to the torso. He is currently undergoing further examination.

As a reminder, on the night of Friday, October 9, air raid alerts were issued in the Lublin and Podkarpackie provinces of Poland due to a Russian missile strike on Ukraine. Polish military aircraft took to the skies.

On the night of October 10, Russian terrorist forces attacked Ivano-Frankivsk five times.

On the morning of October 10, Russian forces attacked western regions of Ukraine with drones. Explosions were heard in Lviv and Ivano-Frankivsk, and air defense forces repelled the air attack.

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