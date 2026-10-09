Russian "Bandero" drones attacked the suburbs of Kharkiv; three people were injured

On October 9, Russian troops launched strikes on the outskirts of Kharkiv using “Banderole”-type drones. A garment factory and a cemetery were targeted; three people were injured.

On October 9, at around 9:00 a.m., Russian forces struck the premises of a garment factory in the Kharkiv district. Three female employees were injured. A 41-year-old woman sustained injuries. Two other women were diagnosed with acute stress reaction.

Also in the morning, an enemy strike was recorded on the grounds of a cemetery in the village of Pisochn, Kharkiv District.

According to preliminary data, the Russian army used S8000 “Banderol” missiles in these attacks.

Under the procedural guidance of prosecutors, pre-trial investigations have been launched into the commission of war crimes (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Source: Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor’s Office

Russia attacked the Mykolaiv region; two young children were injured.

In Kharkiv, a Russian missile struck a production facility belonging to Mangelo, a women’s outerwear brand. The attack, which occurred several days ago, resulted in fatalities and numerous injuries.

As a reminder, three women were injured as a result of a Russian strike on the outskirts of Kharkiv.

Russian forces have taken the road from Zolochiv to Derhachi under fire.

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