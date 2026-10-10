Zelenskyy: The consequences of allowing Russia to sell diesel fuel were felt most acutely in Kyiv today

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy linked the October 10 attack on Kyiv—which involved jet-powered drones and ballistic missiles—to U.S. President Donald Trapp’s agreement to temporarily lift sanctions on Russian diesel fuel.



“The implications of allowing Russia to sell petroleum products were most clearly felt in Kyiv today, when—following numerous attacks with jet-powered ‘suicide drones’ against energy facilities—a ballistic missile attack also began. Some of the missiles were successfully shot down. This once again clearly demonstrates Russia’s true intentions. They are counting on continuing the war, terrorizing ordinary people, and destroying infrastructure,” Zelenskyy wrote on his Telegram channel.

The president added that every additional billion dollars that the Russian occupiers are able to earn from exports will be spent precisely on this—on sourcing and importing critical components and equipment for weapons production, on strengthening the “suicide bombers,” on missile production, and on recruiting additional mercenaries for the front lines.

“Yesterday, unfortunately, there were entirely different signals sent to Russia—signals suggesting that further attacks are somehow permissible. And this needs to be corrected. We need strong signals from the United States, from Europe, and from other partners—signals in support of Ukraine and to LIMIT Russia’s ability to wage war and terrorize people. Thank you to everyone who stands with Ukraine!” the Ukrainian leader added.

As a reminder, on the afternoon of October 10, Russian drones struck two districts of Kharkiv. One of the drones hit a medical facility, causing a fire.

Since the night of October 10, Kyiv has been under constant attack by drones operated by Russian terrorists. It has now been reported that debris from a downed drone fell onto a 25-story residential building.

In Zaporizhzhia, the death toll from the Russian terrorist airstrike on October 10 has risen to 11 people.

On the morning of October 10, Russian terrorist forces attacked Zaporizhzhia several times with guided bombs.

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