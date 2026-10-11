In Samara, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, warehouses containing agricultural equipment caught fire following a Russian attack

On October 11, a fire broke out at warehouses storing agricultural equipment in the city of Samar, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. According to preliminary reports, the fire was caused by a Russian attack.

Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration, reported this on Telegram.

He wrote that the Russians attacked the city of Samar twice with drones. Warehouses containing agricultural equipment are on fire.

Earlier, Russia attacked Kharkiv and nine other settlements in the region; there are casualties.

As a reminder, search and rescue operations have been completed in Zaporizhzhia at the site of a Russian strike on a residential building that occurred on October 10. The attack killed 20 people, including four children, and injured 17 others.

On the night of October 11, Russian forces attacked Ukraine with 116 strike drones from five directions. Air defense forces destroyed and intercepted most of the enemy targets, but hits were recorded at several locations.

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