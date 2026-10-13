In Kyiv's Solomyanskyi District, debris from a Russian drone fell near a park

On the afternoon of October 13, Russian forces continued to attack Kyiv with strike drones. In the Solomyanskyi district of the capital, debris from a drone fell near a park.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported this on his Telegram channel.

According to him, in the Solomyanskyi district, drone debris fell and is burning in an open area near one of the parks.

Emergency services are heading to the scene, the mayor noted.

Earlier, in the Kyiv region, a warehouse in the Bucha district caught fire during a drone attack.

As a reminder, Russia attacked a medical facility in the Khmelnytskyi region, injuring four patients.

We should add that the Russians attacked the Dnipropetrovsk region more than 10 times over the course of the evening and night; one person was injured.

Kharkiv came under attack from Russian “Bandera” drones, with hits confirmed.

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